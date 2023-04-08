2 hours ago

Nadia Adongo got married to her sweetheart, Kwesi Fynn in a plush ceremony

Excitement and thrills are two words that best described the reactions of netizens who came across videos and pictures from a presidential staffer, Nadia Adongo, and her husband, Kwesi Fynn’s wedding.

Held on Friday, April 7, 2023, social media has since been buzzing with reactions from individuals who witnessed the event that took place from evening through midnight.

The extravaganza, glitz, and glamour that characterized the event, coupled with the curiosity for more information about the couple, necessitated some interesting comments from netizens.

Asides from the tons of ‘congratulations’ and words of admiration that flooded the comments section, there were comments from people who tagged the event as vanity.

The outfits, cars, food, celebrities that graced the event, and décor were part of the things that caught people’s fancy.

Let’s check out some social media reactions below: