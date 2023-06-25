3 hours ago

Chlorine is a chemical disinfectant added to swimming pools to kill germs. In its original gaseous form, chlorine is a highly irritating and harmful chemical.

When added to pool water, chlorine is technically converted to the chemicals hypochlorous acid and hypochlorite anion, which disinfect the water and are considered safe in the right concentration.

Those who enjoy swimming pools should find that chlorinated water causes unwanted side effects. When the chlorine concentration is too high, it can also cause allergy-like symptoms. Find out the ways chlorine can affect your body.

It can cause dry skin and redness

Chlorine and other chemicals in pool water can irritate and dry the skin. People can't be allergic to chlorine, but you can be sensitive to the chemical and have skin reactions that are actually irritant dermatitis caused by hypersensitivity to chlorine.

Chlorinated water can cause irritating skin symptoms such as:

- Dry skin

- Red leather

-Itching and rash

-Eruptions of eczema or psoriasis

Research shows that frequent swimmers are more prone to allergic contact dermatitis or "pool water dermatitis". This itchy rash is caused by pool chemicals like chlorine.

If you have psoriasis, an autoimmune skin disorder that causes thick patches of discolored skin and silvery scales, swimming in the pool can further aggravate the condition.

Chlorine can also worsen the symptoms of eczema, a skin disorder that causes dry patches and itchy skin .

If your skin is sensitive to chlorine, the American Academy of Dermatology suggests:

-Moisturize your skin before jumping into the pool

-Rinse with warm water after you finish swimming

-Gently use a towel to dry

-Apply moisturizing cream to wet skin

It can cause hair dryness

Chlorinated water dissolves the oils that coat and protect your hair, which can make your hair more prone to damage and dryness. Chlorine also breaks down the proteins in your hair, increasing the risk of hair breakage. People with white or blonde hair are more at risk because the hair has less melanin (what gives skin and hair its color) to protect it.

To keep your hair healthy while swimming, it is suggested to:

-Apply oil before swimming

-Wear a swim cap to keep your hair away from chlorine

-Rinse your hair before swimming to avoid absorbing chlorine

-Rinse and wash your hair after swimming with a shampoo to remove chlorine

May cause breathing problems

High levels of combined chlorine release chloramines into the water and air, which can be very irritating. Combined chlorine is chlorine that has been combined with germs and debris to disinfect the pool.

If a pool has built up high levels of chloramine, you may experience respiratory problems, such as:

-Coughing

- Whistling

- Asthma attack

-Itchy, runny or stuffy nose

Pools accumulate chloramine when chlorine mixes with sweat, dirt, feces, urine, and dead skin cells. Even jumping in the pool with deodorant or makeup on can create chloramines.

Chloramines also turn into gas around the pool area. A pool that has built up too much chloramines often has a strong chemical smell, which people mistakenly call "chlorine smell." Chloramines in the air are usually responsible for breathing problems during or after swimming. This is more common in indoor pools because they are not ventilated enough to allow the chloramine to leave the area.

May cause eye irritation

Chlorine can cause side effects in the eyes, such as:

-burning

- Itching

-Redness

- Dry eyes

- Blurred vision

Chloramines released when chlorine combines with human waste irritate the eyes.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests rinsing your eyes with cool water after swimming to help remove chlorinated water from your eyes.

It can lead to yellow teeth

Chlorine and other pool chemicals can cause people's teeth to form yellow and brown stains, known as tartar. This stain occurs because the pH of chlorinated pools is higher than your saliva, which breaks down the proteins that protect teeth from strain and tartar formation. Chlorine pools can also erode enamel, making you more prone to stains.

However, it is unlikely that your teeth will turn yellow after visiting your local swimming pool several times a week. Research shows that competitive swimmers and divers, especially those who spend more than six hours a week in the pool, are more likely to have yellow teeth.

USA Masters Swimming recommends brushing your teeth before swimming to help prevent pool chemicals from building up on plaque. After a swim, rinse your mouth with fresh water to help restore your mouth's pH levels. Brushing can be too harsh on your enamel after a swim.