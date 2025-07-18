2 hours ago

Worried about odometer fraud in the used car market? Discover expert tips to detect mileage manipulation and avoid costly mistakes when buying a second-hand vehicle.

Hidden Kilometres: How to Spot Mileage Reversal in Used Cars

Digital Doesn’t Mean Tamper-Proof

The True Cost of a “Low Mileage” Car

Telltale Signs of Wear and Tear



Steering Wheel: A smooth, worn surface suggests extensive use.

A smooth, worn surface suggests extensive use.

Pedals: Corrosion or replacement may indicate high mileage.

Corrosion or replacement may indicate high mileage.

Gear Lever and Driver’s Seat: Heavy damage or sagging upholstery is another red flag.

Tires and Brakes: What They Reveal

Mileage manipulation is one of the most widespread deceptions in the used car market, and thousands of unsuspecting buyers continue to fall victim each year. A vehicle with an odometer reading that seems too good to be true may indeed have travelled far more than it claims. Understanding how to detect mileage reversal can save you from significant financial loss and ensure you make an informed purchase.Many assume that digital odometers are immune to tampering. In reality, both mechanical and digital counters remain vulnerable. In fact, digital mileage meters can be reset using advanced tools, allowing unscrupulous sellers to erase tens of thousands of kilometres. For example, a car advertised with just 60,000 km on the clock may, in reality, have exceeded 120,000 km.Falling for a mileage scam doesn’t just mean overpaying for the car itself. A vehicle with more wear than expected could result in higher maintenance costs shortly after purchase. Internal components may be nearing the end of their lifecycle, despite a seemingly modest mileage on the dashboard.When inspecting a used car, pay close attention to the areas that see the most use:A car with genuinely low mileage should not show significant signs of interior wear.Tyres typically last between 50,000 and 130,000 km depending on quality and use. If a vehicle claiming to have 40,000 km comes with brand new tyres, this discrepancy should raise concerns. Always check theon the tyre sidewall – the last four digits indicate the week and year of manufacture (e.g. “1223” means week 12 of 2023).

Brake components are usually replaced after 50,000 to 60,000 km. If the service records indicate earlier replacement, it could be a sign that the car has travelled further than advertised.

Service History and Visual Clues

A trustworthy seller should provide a full service history. Discrepancies in odometer readings between recorded service visits are strong indicators of manipulation. Beware of any reluctance to share this documentation.

Check the odometer itself for signs of tampering:



Scratches or marks on screws and surrounding panels



Misaligned numbers or irregular gaps in mechanical odometers

Verifying Mileage Through the Car’s ECU

Know Before You Buy

These signs often point to previous disassembly.Modern vehicles offer one of the most accurate ways to detect odometer fraud: the. This digital “brain” stores mileage data across various subsystems. A certified mechanic with diagnostic tools can retrieve the genuine mileage – a service typically costing between €70 and €140. This small investment could prevent thousands in future repairs.Buying a used car should never be a leap of faith. While mileage manipulation remains a persistent issue, recognising the warning signs and performing detailed checks can help you avoid costly mistakes. From analysing tyre wear to verifying ECU data, taking the time to inspect thoroughly could be the difference between a smart investment and a mechanical nightmare.