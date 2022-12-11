2 hours ago

Fans and patrons who attended the much anticipated Wizkid Live concert on Saturday (December 10, 2022) left the Accra Sports Stadium disgruntled.

The disappointment was characterised by feelings of sadness, loss, anger and frustration as the man of the moment, one whose performance they bought tickets to enjoy, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun did not perform.

Even though the Don't Dull artiste was at the stadium, he left to the dismay of the patrons who wondered why.

Some of the patrons who had waited for more than three hours to hear the usual signature "yeah yeah" tune pelted water bottles when news went round that Wizkid was not performing.

The Pakuromo singer was not the only one guilty of non-performance, Ghana's R2bees and King Promise did not also perform.

But for the disappointment by the headliner, the Wizkid Live concert was entertaining.