56 minutes ago

Huawei introduces the Mate XT, the world's first phone with two folding mechanisms and three screens. Learn more about its innovative design, features, and pricing.

Huawei Launches the Revolutionary Mate XT with Dual-Fold and Three Screens

Huawei has made history by launching the world’s first smartphone equipped with two folding mechanisms and three screens. The device, named the Mate XT Ultimate Design, is a cutting-edge innovation in the foldable phone market, packed with high-end features and an equally premium price tag. Available initially in China, this groundbreaking phone sets new standards for what foldable technology can offer.

Unveiling the Unique Dual Z-Fold Design

The Mate XT introduces a dual Z-fold design, allowing the phone to be used in several configurations, making it highly versatile. When folded like a standard phone, it features a 6.4-inch OLED screen, perfect for one-handed use. However, the magic unfolds when the device is fully extended, revealing a 10.2-inch display that rivals the size of many tablets. Users can also opt for an intermediate 7.9-inch display, ideal for tasks that require a bit more screen real estate but don’t need the full expansion.

Advanced Camera System and High-Speed Charging

The Mate XT doesn’t compromise on photography, offering a robust triple-camera system on the back. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope camera for zoom capabilities. For selfies, the phone comes equipped with an 8-megapixel camera, positioned on the left display when the device is fully opened.

Huawei has also equipped the Mate XT with a powerful 5,600mAh battery. The device supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring users can power up quickly and get back to using their phone with minimal downtime.

Premium Pricing for a Premium Device

The Mate XT is priced to reflect its luxury and innovation. In China, the 256GB version starts at 19,999 yuan (approximately $2,809), making it even more expensive than a brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro. For those needing more storage, the 512GB model is priced at 21,999 yuan ($3,089), while the top-tier 1TB version comes in at 23,999 yuan ($3,370).

This premium pricing positions the Mate XT as a direct competitor to other foldable phones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Huawei’s Ultimate Design line has long been known for pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can do, and the Mate XT lives up to that reputation with its luxurious features and innovative design.

Competition in the Foldable Phone Market

While Huawei leads the way with its three-screen, dual-fold phone, other major players are not far behind. Brands like Xiaomi and Oppo are reportedly developing similar multi-fold devices, signaling fierce competition in the foldable phone market. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has dominated this space, but with the introduction of the Mate XT, Huawei is positioning itself as a formidable contender.

Future Availability Beyond China

Currently, the Mate XT is only available in China, and Huawei has not yet confirmed when or if it will be released internationally. However, given the level of interest in foldable devices and the Mate XT's innovative design, it is expected that Huawei will announce availability details for global markets soon.

The Mate XT represents a significant leap forward in smartphone design, blending luxury with functionality. As foldable phones continue to evolve, Huawei’s latest offering sets a new benchmark for the future of mobile technology.