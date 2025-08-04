4 hours ago

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Lydia Donkor, has announced that Bright Aweh, the key suspect in the brutal killing of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, has been officially charged with murder.

COP Donkor confirmed the development during a joint press conference with the National Cyber Security Authority held on Monday, August 4, 2025.

According to the CID boss, forensic examinations conducted on evidence retrieved from Aweh’s residence revealed the presence of human blood, further implicating him in the crime.

“A search at the suspect’s home led to the discovery of bloodstains in one of the rooms and on a fufu pestle. Laboratory analysis has confirmed that the stains were indeed human blood,” COP Donkor disclosed.

Ongoing Cyber Investigations

The Murder of Officer Stephen Amoah

She further noted that Bright Aweh is expected to appear before the Adabraka Court on Friday, August 8, 2025, where he will be formally arraigned.Also speaking at the press conference, Acting Director-General of the National Cyber Security Authority, Divine Selasie Agbeti, revealed that the agency is working closely with the CID on four other major investigations involving foreign nationals. Details of these cases are yet to be made public.Stephen Amoah, a 38-year-old immigration officer, was reported missing on July 4, 2025. His body was tragically discovered five days later on July 9 under suspicious circumstances at Abuom Junction in Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

Family sources confirmed that Amoah was last seen leaving his residence at Gye Nyame House, Musuku Junction, Kwabenya, en route to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate. His disappearance triggered a police search and mounting concern among his relatives and colleagues.

His brother, Akwasi Amoako, later revealed that Amoah's body was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck. The body had also been partially burned, indicating an attempt by the perpetrator(s) to destroy evidence. Investigators believe the body was wrapped in a woolen carpet and dumped along the Abuom–Abokobi road.

Public Concern and Demand for Justice

The gruesome nature of Amoah’s murder has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for swift justice and improved safety measures for public officials.

The Ghana Immigration Service is yet to issue a formal statement but has pledged to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations.

The case continues to develop, with many eyes now turning to the upcoming court proceedings.