43 minutes ago

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) is the latest to condemn the killing of Bussinessman Kwesi Banahene in the Ahafo Region, expressing concerns over the "growing state of insecurity in the country".

The HRRG wants the security agencies to expedite action to find the alleged killers of Mr Banahene, who is said to be an NDC financier.

In a statement, it described the act as "barbaric", condemning it in no uncertain terms.

"The high rate of killings in Ghana remains a gross human rights violation of the very fundamental rights of a person; the right to life," it said in a statement.

Read full statement below

For Immediate Release

August 26, 2020

To All Media Houses HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTERS CONDEMN ALLEGED SHOOTING AND KILLING OF BUSINESSMAN KWASI BANAHENE IN THE ASUNAFO NORTH CONSTITUENCY OF THE AHAFO REGION

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has expressed utter shock over the brutal incident of alleged shooting and killing of a businessman, Mr Akwasi Banahene by unknown assailants at his residence on Friday, August 21 in the Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

We condemn the barbaric act of the murderers in no uncertain terms and called on the Ghana Police Service to respond swiftly with a probe into the matter, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators and ensure justice is served and they are made to face the full rigorous of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, we equally expressed concern at the growing state of insecurity in the country in recent times and again appealed to the Police force to step up their efforts to fight crime and protect lives especially in the run-up to the upcoming general polls slated for December 7.

We have in recent times witnessed spate of violent crimes perpetrated against people within the length and breadth of the country especially in the run-up to the December polls, among which murder dominated, the most recent is the killing of Mr Akwasi Banahene on Friday, August 21 at his residence in by unknown assailants in the Brong Ahafo Region which sent shock waves into the country. Not too long ago the whole country was thrown into a state of mourning over the gruesome killing of an Assemblyman at Sogakope in Volta Region by some faceless people, the outcome of the case still remained unsolved.

The high rate of killings in Ghana remains a gross human rights violation of the very fundamental rights of a person; the right to life.

The police service has been given the mandate to protect and defend the lives of every Ghanaian and other nationals living within the boundaries of the country.

As a matter of urgency, we call of the leadership of the police service, the Inspector General of Police, Regional, Divisional and District Commanders to step up their efforts in curbing crime, also, crimes committed must be investigated in real time with urgency, precision and professionalism to arrest and real-time offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Police Service should swiftly investigate the murder of Mr. Banahene, arrest and prosecute the culprits within the shortest possible time to appease the victims’ family and salvage the demeaning image of the police service.

Signed.

Contacts:

Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Executive Director

0243676813

Alexander Bombande

Acting Head of Media Relations

0247991719