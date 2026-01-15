1 hour ago

Officials from the Hungarian and Egyptian embassies have initiated discussions with the Ministry of Health aimed at deepening international cooperation in the country’s health sector, as part of broader diplomatic engagements to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

The talks, held during a courtesy call on the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, centered on a proposed joint medical support project valued at €200,000, designed to bolster healthcare delivery in Ghana.

The initiative, according to the visiting delegations, is intended as a pilot intervention that could lay the foundation for a more extensive and long-term trilateral partnership among Ghana, Hungary and Egypt.

The project is expected to provide critical medical equipment alongside the deployment of medical experts from the two countries to support Ghanaian health institutions, particularly in areas requiring specialized skills and technical support.

As part of the proposal, the Hungarian and Egyptian embassies requested that the Ministry of Health formally endorse the project and nominate a beneficiary hospital within the Greater Accra Region where the pilot phase would be implemented.

This hospital would serve as a test case for assessing the impact of the collaboration before any potential scale-up nationwide.

Discussions also highlighted plans to formalize the cooperation through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which would spell out the scope of the partnership.

The MoU is expected to clearly define the categories of medical equipment to be supplied, the types of specialist professionals to be deployed, and the roles and responsibilities of each participating country.

Beyond the provision of equipment and expertise, the project is structured to include a strong capacity-building component.