3 hours ago

The husband of a popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Chinedu Nwoko, was on Monday, declared the winner of the Delta North Senatorial District seat in Delta, Nigeria.

Mr Nwoko, also known as Ned Nwoko, scored a total of 92,514 votes to win the elections that took place on Saturday in Nigeria.

He defeated the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who got 86,121 votes and the incumbent and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, who polled 36,816 votes. Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels

The Returning Officer, Dr Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency on the platform of PDP, lost his seat to Mr Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party.