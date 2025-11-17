1 hour ago

South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan has issued a rallying cry ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Ghana, declaring that the Taegeuk Warriors are determined to close out 2025 with a statement performance.

Speaking to https://www.telecomasia.net/, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward acknowledged a challenging period for both club and country but emphasized that Korea will approach the match with full focus and intensity as part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations.

“Ghana is a very strong team and, like I said, I know a few of their players — but for us, this is an important match,” Hwang said.

South Korea’s last home outing ended in a defeat to Brazil, and the Kirin Cup now offers a chance to restore belief and momentum. Hwang, 29, stressed the significance of the fixture, calling it a crucial opportunity to finish the year on a positive note.

“The last time we played at home it was against Brazil and we lost, so now is the time to make a good result and put in a strong performance,” he added.

The Black Stars, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Japan and will be without key players including Francis Abu, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Salisu. Coach Otto Addo is expected to continue experimenting with new options as Ghana fine-tunes its squad for the World Cup.

Hwang, who has been a consistent presence for Korea despite Wolves’ domestic struggles, underlined the unity within the Korean camp and their hunger to deliver.

“It’s very important for us… this is our last game of the year, so we want to finish well.”

With both teams eager to make a statement, Tuesday’s clash promises to be a high-intensity encounter — one that could offer valuable insights into their World Cup readiness.