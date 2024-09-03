3 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo has said he agrees with Gospel artiste Brother Sammy’s advice for young men to avoid marriage.

It could be recalled that in a recent interview on Neat FM, Brother Sammy advised men to prioritise having children over getting married.

Despite being married himself, he claimed that marriage benefits women more than men and wouldn't recommend it to others.

He explained that while marriage can lead to feelings of neglect, the love of a child remains constant.

Echoing Brother Sammy's sentiments, Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo, in an interview with Okay FM, expressed his agreement.

He stated, "I agree with what Brother Sammy said. It’s not a bad thing to have a child with a lady you aren’t married to. All this happened in the Bible; back then it was a norm. We had prophets who had children with their concubines. Children of concubines were not bastards that they got rid of."

Safo further noted that given the current societal context, having children outside of marriage might become more accepted.

"Looking at the world we find ourselves in now, I believe it will be a norm that you have a child with a lady you are not married to," he added.

See the video below: