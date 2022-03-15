2 hours ago

Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, known in showbiz circles as MOG Music, reveals that he almost gave up his music career after several blunders in his quest to make an impact.

Speaking in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 Newday, the gospel musician said he literally made every necessary effort to be successful in his career, but all his efforts proved futile.

“I was going to give up. I was worn out. I had literally given out everything, and I thought that that was it. I thought there was nothing I could do. Everything in me was gone. At that moment, the human instincts kicked in and just told me to give up.”

MOG music further stated that, before he grew into the limelight, prophecies were revealed to him concerning how he will impact nations with his music. And how frustrating it was when these prophecies did not materialize.

“I have received prophecies that God has called me into ministry, and it was very frustrating how it wasn’t happening. Sometimes I say, why is God revealing things to people, and I’m not experiencing it.”

He added that despite all the challenges, his church and friends encouraged him to hold onto the faith.

“In my lowest moments, the pillar that held me was my church. My pastor was there for me. I need to be honest. He gave me a platform; he gave me a support system to help me in my lowest moments until the time I was able to get up on my feet and do things on my own. I really have to give that credit to my pastor,” he revealed.

Speaking on his concert dubbed ‘Koinonia’, sixth edition of ‘New Wine Concert’, MOG Music said three-time Grammy award winner and gospel musician, Donnie McClurkin, has been billed to perform at the concert.

Speaking on how he feels about the American singer’s appearance at his concert, MOG said, “Literally, it still feels like a dream. This is something I prayed and wished for, and it humbles me to know that all these are happening.”

The concert features ace gospel musicians, including Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Vicky Frimpong, Ella Duncan Williams King, and others.