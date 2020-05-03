3 hours ago

Fear of defeat tight-embroiled deputy Attorney General’s ‘secret’ mini-rally held at Bugri; one of the popular voting centers of his constituency amidst the global uncontrollable penetrating novel Coronavirus.

Describing himself as a ‘senior government member’ in the secret meeting intercepted by this reporter, the incoherent vibrating voice of Hon. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, New Patriotic party’s Member of Parliament of Tempane, depicts that of fear as he scrambles in a one-man talk show expressing his utmost fear of losing his seat to his opponent whom he described as ‘not fit for a ministerial portfolio ‘

According to inner sources, the Deputy Attorney General was in the area to do some political damage control as signs of defeat are said to be strongly staring at him. Impeccable sources told this reporter that Mr. Kpemka is losing his popularity to the National Democratic Congress’ Madam Lydia Adakudugu, hence the temptation to ignore the Covid-19 triggered imposed presidential ban on social gathering to ‘politically weep’ before his party youth.

Mr. Kpemka told his raged party youth gathered at the Bugri Junior High School that “from the look of things if we losses this seat, we will never recapture it gain. Currently, I am a senior member of the Government. The entire northern sector, we are only three ministers.

From the Upper East, I am the only minister! So if I cannot provide your needs, the woman [referring to the NDC parliamentary Candidate] cannot equally provide for you. Even if you vote for her and Mahama wins, she would not be made a minister. So please don’t vote me out” he said in a sobbing voice.

He continued “those are fear are those who have made up their minds not to vote or me, but wouldn’t let me know. They are dangerous. But if you make me aware that you wouldn’t vote for me, I will make sure that, you will be the very person will to cast your vote for me”. He said to the cheering and charging party youth.

Mr. kpemka had a hard time explaining to the charged youth over how some of them were not enlisted into the latest Ghana armed forces recruitment. The youth bared at the minister, showing their unwillingness to buy to the his explanation.

Mr. Kpemka won the 2016 parliamentary election on his party’s tickets owning to an internal political wrangling within the NDC circles at the time, leading to one Dr. Asana Abraham going solo.

The deputy minister’s decision to have a rally at this critical time, received wide condemnation from varied groups and individuals due to the banning of public gathering.

Mr. Kpemka in a telephone interview with this reporter however stated that he was in the community to educate the youth on covid-19. He however could not tell if the gathering exceeded the 25 figure issued by government.

Source:modernghana.com