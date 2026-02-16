1 hour ago

Former Vice President and newly elected NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has described as encouraging, steps members of the party have taken to come together, following what many have described as a bitter presidential primaries.

At the party's national thanksgiving service in Accra on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the raucous nature of the just ended primaries, but also said reconciliation efforts he has seen from party members to one another is promising.

"We have been through a gruelling election cycle. One that has the potential to have caused wounds and strained relationships. Elections can leave scars that may not show on the surface but can sometimes cut deeply," Dr. Bawumia said, before quoting Biblical texts preaching patience, forgiveness and reconciliation.

"On this day, as we celebrate and give thanks together, I want to ask us all from the bottom of my heart to forgive each other for some of the unpalatable things we may have said against one other during this election cycle."

"I have been encouraged by the efforts I have seen many of you make to reach out to your brothers and sisters after the election. And though I know the exercise of healing isn’t completed yet, I believe we have started well, and I commend all patriots for the steps so far."

Dr. Bawumia noted that part of the healing process would be to be honest to each other about "where we each went too far" and "telling ourselves the truth and still choosing to walk together."

However, he strongly urged members of the party to continue with the efforts and unite for a common goal because "as a family, we have more that binds us together, than what we differ on."

"What we have to do, is to deepen our concentration on what we have in common and put less emphasis on what we differ on."