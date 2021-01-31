2 hours ago

The Jomoro Municipal Police Commander in the Western Region, Superintendent of Police (SP) Zeprain Zenge, has allegedly taken his own life.

The officer committed the suicide act by shooting himself at his Bungalow in Half Assini in the early hours of Saturday January 30, 2021.

A suicide note found read: “I am fed up in this world”.

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olivia Adiku, confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

Meanwhile, the remains has been transported for preservation at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, pending further investigations.

The Late SP Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality as the Municipal Commander in early 2017.

He is from Nandom in the Upper West Region and died at age 57.

The Jomoro Municipal was his first place to work as a District Commander.

GNA