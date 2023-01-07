3 hours ago

Contrary to what critics are saying of her maiden song, Getting to the Bag, actress now turned musician Efia Odo has disclosed she is going to do well in music so Ghanaians should support her newfound love.

She is serious about doing music because she has a voice coach and other industry players guiding her on her music journey.

“Music has been part of me for a while but Ghanaians are now getting to know that side of me. I am very positive I am going to do well in my music career and I have started building links with some of the Ghanaian musicians,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Asked if criticisms will push her out of music, Efia Odo said she is more than prepared to take her music career far.

“I am not that kind of person who easily gives up, if I want something, I go for it and no one can discourage me. No negative comments can bring me down or discourage me to stay away from what I love. The best thing for me to do, is to learn and improve upon what I am not good at.

“In fact, I am in the studio recording other singles. You see, I don’t do only rap, I can sing as well. I want Ghanaians to hear my other singles and they will love them”, she said

Throwing some light on Getting to the Bag, Efia Odo said she was having fun talking about her ex and how she has moved on in the song.

To show how serious she is with taking her music far, Efia Odo has plans of working with Gyakie, MzVee, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

“I already have connections with these musicians and getting them on a song won’t be a problem”, she said.