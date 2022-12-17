2 hours ago

The Ghanaian rapper known for his command over the Fante language has once again cleared the air over allegations of him being gay.

According to Pappy Kojo, he is tired of clarifying and proving that he purely has feelings for women and not men.

In a recent video on Joy Prime, the award-winning rapper, in an attempt to prove his point, mentioned that he has 'cleared' over 100 women.

He added that he will increase the number to 200 just to prove that he has feelings for women and not the same sex as him.

The 'Frass' crooner who has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community had this to say when questioned about his sexuality: "Charlie I am tired. I don't know how many girls I have to clear before you guys will go. I don't know, I have done 100 plus and I don't know if I should go 200 before you people will stop.

"They think the women are a cover-up, yes it is."