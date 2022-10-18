1 hour ago

Nana Tonardo believes that his association with gays and weird fashion sense which includes polishing his nails with bright colours have contributed to a section of Ghanaians tagging him as gay.

According to the actor and businessman, he is a straight man with a 15-year-old daughter. All this and more, he said, prove that he does not belong to the queer community.

"I am not the only man in Ghana who wears nail polish. People have weird fashion sense but they make noise when I do the same. I went to the National Theater with my 15-year-old daughter, the videos are there. Do gays have babies?" he quizzed.

"Gays don't have babies, gays don't marry their own genders. I am not gay. Men have proposed to me, a lot of them. Let me tell you, I have a lot of gay friends in America...it is only in Ghana that presenters ask about someone's sexuality...I owe no one an explanation," Tonardo clarified in an interview on Original TV with Babs Cann.

Although he admitted to being in the company of gays, Nana Tonardo spoke highly of the LGBTQ community adding that they live decent lives compared to most people found in churches.

"It doesn't concern you if truly I am gay. They are even better than those you see in the church...I have a lot of gay friends, I go to gay clubs in America. There is nothing wrong. Why shouldn't I feel comfortable associating with gays?.. I don't care, I know who I am."

The outspoken social media commentator also took time to list the qualities he loves in his woman.

"Call Ayisha Modi, she will confess to you that I love slim women. Those are my spec, slim cute," he noted.

Nana Tonardo in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb added that he almost tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend some months ago.

Addressing the subject, he intimated that his girlfriend's mother is pressurizing her daughter into marriage under the guise that her biological clock is ticking.

"I am not married, I had somebody in my life. We were expected to get married last year but my numerous business travels didn't permit us. She is a Zimbabwean but lives in South Africa. She is not happy about the development but if we are not able to resolve the issue, that is fine. We talk, and her mother is actually pressurizing her to have a child...our relationship is 50/50...I wonna have more babies, it is not necessarily about marriage," the actor noted.