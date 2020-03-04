1 hour ago

AshantiGold full back Kwadwo Amoako is among four local players who earned call up to the Black Stars for the Afcon 2021 double header which comes of later this month against Sudan.

The defender has been in fine form since joining the miners from Techiman Eleven Wonders earning a place among the the table of men.

According to the player his mother wept uncontrollably when he broke the news of his Black Stars call up to her.

"I will thank God almighty for my call up and I was excited when I heard it."

"Every player's believe is to play in the national team and I believe in myself." he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

The Ashantigold defender says he only heard the news about his Black Stars call up on radio after training.

"I went to training when I came back I switched on my radio so the presenter was mentioning the list of the black star squad , I wasn't panicking at all, so all my teammates came to my room to congratulate me.

"My mother was happy for my call up and she started crying on phone and she adviced me to work hard and that she will also back me in prayers.

"I am not going there to disappoint the local players but I will try my best to leave a legacy." he concluded