1 hour ago

Ghanaian veteran musician, Ernest Owoahene Nana Acheampong, nicknamed Champion Lover Boy, is counted among the nation's greatest Highlife music composers.

Sheila, a daughter of the music great, has declared that she is not under any form of pressure to walk in the shoes of her father but rather feels motivated to build her music brand considering her family background and her father's influence in the local industry.

Speaking to Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment Show, she opened up about how the success of her father and sister, Gyakie influenced her to pursue a career in music after years of procrastination.

When asked whether or not she's under pressure due to the stature of her dad and sister, Sheila answered in the negative.

"Not at all because we all have different shoe sizes...I wear size 39 and so I won't let size 40 or 45 pressure me (laughs). We are blessed differently, if I am supposed to be here, I will not rush or feel pressured to be at the top...If am supposed to be there, God will definitely take me there.

"I don't feel pressured, I rather feel motivated. Those in my family, my blood are doing this, I can also do it. I feel really motivated, not pressured, just motivated," Sheila disclosed in an interview on GhanaWeb TV.

Sheila is currently promoting her single titled 'Like That' which features rapper Strongman.

Source: Ghanaweb