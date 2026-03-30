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Francis Abu says he remains confident of featuring for the Ghana national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he continues his recovery from a serious leg injury.

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‎The 24-year-old midfielder suffered a double fracture during Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Cup in November 2025, raising fears he could miss the global tournament. However, Abu insists his rehabilitation is progressing well and believes he still has a realistic chance of making the squad.

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‎“I am in good spirits. I am on a good path to recovery,” he told 3Sports.

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‎The France-based player revealed he has begun working with the ball and is steadily moving towards full team training, a key milestone in his return.

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‎“For sure, especially with where I am now in my recovery. I am now working with the ball alongside my physical trainer and progressing towards team training,” he said.

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‎Abu recently visited Ghana’s camp in Stuttgart ahead of their friendly against Germany, reconnecting with teammates and expressing gratitude for their support during his rehabilitation.

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‎“They showed me support during these hard times. I received a lot of messages and calls, and I thought it was important to come and see them and say thank you,” he added.

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‎Reflecting on the injury, the midfielder admitted he remembers little about the incident itself, focusing instead on his recovery journey and return to fitness.

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‎With progress continuing, Abu is now determined to complete his comeback and earn a place in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.