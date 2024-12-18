4 hours ago

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has stated his readiness to help uncover all the loot, which according to him, was perpetuated under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based UTV, Edward Ennin said that he is prepared to appear before any committee set up to look into the gross looting of state resources seen under this government.

He indicated that the country’s ambassadors and high commissioners know where the stolen monies of the state are shipped to and when the day of reckoning comes, all of these issues would be brought to bear.

“I was at the home of one big personality together with three ambassadors, from France, the UK, and the US, and the conversation that was had there was dangerous… The ambassadors know about all the monies that are stolen from the country and sent abroad. We are all going to see what will happen.

“I went to Guyana and you would be amazed at the kind of things I saw there. Go and ask the people investing in the oil blocks over there. The day of reckoning is coming,” he said in the Twi dialect.

He added, “When it comes, I’m prepared to go before the committee. I would do this because we have to put Ghana first. When the time comes, I will go and present my evidence.”

The former MP also said that he would help expose the government officials behind the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), including District Chief Executives (DCEs) and MPs.

Watch his remarks in the video below:

