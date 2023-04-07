1 hour ago

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has stated his readiness to sign an anti-LGBTQ+ bill should it reach his table.

Museveni, recently called on African nations to take the lead in rejecting the promotion of homosexuality, describing same-sex relationships as a big threat and danger to the procreation of human race.

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence which is really very dangerous for humanity. If people of opposite sex stop appreciating one another then how will the human race be propagated?” he asked, according to an article dated April 2 and posted on his personal website.

"President Museveni also told his guests that the moment he receives the bill he will convene a meeting with the Ugandan MPs to harmonize on it and see how best to protect the children from homosexuality," the article read in part.

Museveni was speaking to a delegation of Members of Parliament from over 22 African countries and the United Kingdom.

The MPs were in the East African country for a 2-day first ever Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty that ran under the theme ‘Protecting African Culture and Family Values’.

The delegation led by a Ugandan MP, Sarah Opendi, during a courtesy call, thanked Museveni for his firm stand against homosexuality.

The Conference which was also attended by medical experts enlightened participants on the causes of homosexuality and possible remedies to the vice.

President Museveni noted that initially the practice that was thought to be a deviation from the normal is more dangerous than drugs. He therefore sought the identification of the focal point of homosexuality as it is neither genetic nor hormonal, a statement posted on his website noted.

Uganda's parliament recently passed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill which is yet to be transmitted to the president for assent into law.

The legislation has roundly been criticized by development partners and the United Nations as draconian.

Source: Ghanaweb