2 hours ago

Kumawood actor, Okomfo Kolege, is once again brooding over his wife’s death.

The popular actor, whose wife died during childbirth in November 2022, said his decision to re-marry someday is still in God’s hands.

Opening up on his emotions, the actor said he has since been gripped with fear ever since the incident happened.

This was after Delay asked if would ever consider settling down again.

“We are praying about it. The fear is overwhelming. I have been through a lot as a young guy starting life, then this happens. A young guy whose wife is dead. This was supposed to happen when we both grow old. This isn’t the right time,” he established on the Delay show.

Kolege also recalled what he described as weird stories that were being circulated after his wife died.

“When the incident happened, we heard a lot of stories on social media. That she fell from the bed, others were also saying that she was killed, and so on. I didn’t know where all these stories were coming from,” he stated.

Background

Okomfo Kolege's wife, Millicent Oteng, died on Saturday, November 17, 2022, during childbirth.

The actor disclosed in an interview with Kwaku Manu that his wife's death was caused by an instant pressure amidst her pain to push while in labor.

He said autopsy results disclosed that the pressure rushed blood into his wife's head and caused a tear in the nerves in her head.