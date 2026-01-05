5 hours ago

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has openly acknowledged the pressure that comes with leading Nigeria, saying the weight of expectation is part of what makes the job special.

Speaking candidly about his role, Chelle admitted that scrutiny has followed him since taking charge of one of Africa’s most successful national teams, particularly with Nigeria’s ambitions at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Since I took this job, I have been under pressure,” he said. “It’s not a question about the NFF or reaching the AFCON final. Yes, I am under pressure.”

Rather than shying away from that reality, Chelle said the challenge motivates him and reinforces his pride in representing the country.

“This is the best job for me,” he added. “I am very proud to work for this nation. Every speech that I give, I give from my heart.”

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are among the continent’s most decorated sides, and expectations are rarely low. Fans demand success, while every decision by the coach is closely watched.

Chelle’s comments reflect an understanding of that responsibility, as well as a personal connection to the role.

As Nigeria continue their AFCON campaign, the coach will be hoping that passion, belief and honesty can translate into performances that match the nation’s high expectations.