52 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president and presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured former President John Dramani Mahama of his full support following the recent elections.

Despite the highly competitive race, Bawumia’s gesture underscores his dedication to the collective progress of Ghana, setting an example of statesmanship and cooperation.

Bawumia, who led the NPP’s campaign in the presidential race, expressed his readiness to work alongside Mahama for the betterment of the country, acknowledging that the time had come to put political differences aside for the good of the nation.

In a statement following the election results, Bawumia extended his congratulations to Mahama, emphasizing that the country’s success must be a shared effort, regardless of political affiliation.

“I want to assure John Mahama of my full support as he embarks on the next chapter of leadership for our country. As leaders, it is our duty to come together for the prosperity of Ghana and to uphold the values that unite us,” Bawumia said.

His words reflect a commitment to the democratic process and the importance of national cohesion in Ghana’s ongoing development.

The vice president’s declaration is seen as an important step toward fostering unity and cooperation between political parties, which is crucial for Ghana’s long-term stability.

Bawumia’s support comes at a time when many are calling for a greater sense of collaboration among political leaders, especially as the country faces a range of economic and social challenges that require collective effort.

Bawumia also expressed his willingness to work with Mahama’s administration in any capacity that would help advance the country’s goals. "Our country’s future depends on all of us coming together, putting aside partisan interests, and working toward the common good of Ghanaians," he said, highlighting the importance of collaboration between leadership and opposition for a prosperous future.

This assurance of support is not only a testament to Bawumia’s leadership but also a message to the public that despite electoral outcomes, the focus should always remain on what is best for the nation.

As Ghana transitions into the next phase of governance, the continued cooperation between its political leaders will be key to navigating the challenges ahead.

Dr. Bawumia’s gesture is a timely reminder that true leadership is about putting the nation’s interests first, demonstrating that the path to progress is one that requires unity, understanding, and shared responsibility.