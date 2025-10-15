42 minutes ago

Afrobeat sensation KiDi has openly shared his views on love and relationships, declaring his strong belief in monogamy.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, the Lomo Lomo hitmaker explained that his commitment to the “one-man, one-woman” principle stems from his upbringing and family values.

“I grew up watching my mum and dad build something beautiful together. They’ve been together for years, and that has shaped how I see love and family,” he said.

The 2022 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year added that his parents’ enduring marriage instilled in him values of loyalty, partnership, and mutual respect — principles he intends to uphold in his own love life.

As a Christian, KiDi clarified that his belief is personal, not prescriptive. “Muslims are allowed to marry more than one; Christians are not, so I cannot say what’s right or wrong for anyone else. What works for one person might not work for another. For me, as a Christian, I believe one man, one woman is right,” he explained.

His remarks touch on a broader cultural conversation in Ghana, where polygamy remains legal and culturally accepted in certain communities. However, modern attitudes, especially among younger and urban Ghanaians, are increasingly leaning toward monogamy, emphasizing fairness, emotional balance, and shared commitment.

From a Christian standpoint, monogamy is often viewed as the ideal partnership — a sentiment echoed in KiDi’s statement. His candidness adds to a growing national dialogue about faith, love, and evolving relationship dynamics.

Ultimately, KiDi’s embrace of monogamy reflects both his religious beliefs and a personal appreciation for the depth and responsibility of committing to one partner wholeheartedly.