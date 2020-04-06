33 minutes ago

Former Kotoko defender Edward Agyemang Duah says he was branded a 'bad luck' player following his failure to win two Caf Champions league titles with two different sides.

The experienced defender signed for Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Okwahu United in 1992 playing for Kotoko for three seasons before moving to Ashantigold.

Agyemang Duah formed a solid defensive partnership with Yaw Owusu for Kotoko playing in the finals of the African club Cup now called the Champions League against Zamalek.

Zamalek won that final 7 – 6 in the penalty shoot-out, with the aggregate ending 0 – 0, to retain the trophy with Agyemang Duah missing the decisive kick to hand the title to the North Africans.

He then moved on to Obuasi Ashantigold where he again played in the Champions League finals where he ended up on the losing side after they were beaten by Raja Casablanca on penalties 5-4.

The veteran defender says he was then branded a 'bad luck' player and even when he was signing with Hearts of Oak some people warned the club not to sign him the bad luck player, he told Accra based Onua Fm.

He moved on to join Accra Hearts of Oak where he finally broke that supposed 'bad luck' when he helped the club lift the African Champions league title in 2000 after beating Esperance.

Speaking in an interview with Onua Fm he said "Winning the Caf Champions league with Hearts of Oak is my biggest moment in football since I broke the supposed bad luck curse"

"I knelt down and cried after winning the Champions league with Hearts It was tears of joy" he added.