One of the biggest Hollywood actors who seem to have a big interest in the Ghanaian movie industry and also wish to promote local creative art, Idrissa Akuna Elba, better known as Idris Elba, visited His Royal Mejesty Otumfou Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi a month ago.

His visit brought smiles to the faces of many Ghanaians, especially those in the movie and creative arts industries. During his visit to the Manhyia Palace, the actor hinted on his plans to build film studios across Africa, with Ghana as the starting point.

However, self-styled Dr. Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN has disclosed that he brought the actor from the US to meet the Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II.

Speaking to MAK TV Ghana in an interview, Dr. UN revealed his plans to introduce new award scheme, which according to him will recognize heroes.

"You saw me bring Idris Elba to Manhyia; I have been doing it anyway, and I have now been challenged to prove to the world that yes, he can actually make it happen in his country, Ghana."

"So they are coming, Jay Z, Beyonce, and Mayweather; they are all retired stars who are coming to the awards," Dr. UN added.

But this is not the first time the celebrated self-styled Dr. has done such a thing. A few years ago, Dr. UN scammed top Ghanaian celebrities like Sarkodie, Bella Mundi, and D Black, among others, with his fake UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards.

Dr. Kwame Fordjour's "scam" also affected other prominent Ghanaians, including the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

Watch Video below