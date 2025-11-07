1 day ago

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has revealed that although he can afford a private jet, he chooses not to buy one, preferring instead to channel his money into meaningful investments.

In an interview with Habby FX, the Mavin Records boss said he prioritizes financial discipline and long-term growth over luxury spending.

“I have been blessed enough for a long time to be able to afford any type of car or to buy a private jet. But I’ve more important things to take care of because nothing beats investment.”

Don Jazzy, known for his success in music production and entrepreneurship, urged young people to focus on developing practical skills rather than chasing status symbols or conventional career paths.

"Why not learn something tangible like carpentry or furniture making. We still import chairs and tables from China and Turkey. We could produce those things ourselves if we had skilled people here," he said.

He added that he is currently learning forex trading as part of his personal investment in self-development.

“The forex that I am currently learning is also an investment in myself. It’s going to turn into a skill I can use tomorrow. Don’t just be useless. Go and acquire some skill.”