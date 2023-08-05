8 hours ago

Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, a New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary aspirant for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, says he is the only candidate well-prepared to secure the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He thus urged NPP delegates to vote massively for him to lead the party to victory in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary election.

As the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations at the Youth Employment Agency, Ibrahim Bashiru will be competing against former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka, to represent the constituents in Parliament.

Speaking toafter filing his nomination forms in Tempane, Ibrahim Bashiru described Mr. Kpemka’s administration as retrogressive and abysmal. He stated that he aims to improve the livelihood of constituents when given the nod.

“Today, the constituency under lawyer Kpemka’s leadership has regressed instead of progressing. We have put ourselves in reverse gear. That’s why I have decided to offer myself to appeal to the consciousness of the people of Tempane, asking them to give me the opportunity to be the parliamentary candidate and become the Member of Parliament to change the direction.

We need somebody who understands the challenges and basic needs of the people of Tempane, and I, Ibrahim Bashiru, know and understand the needs of the people. I want this single opportunity to demonstrate my ability and network to the people of Tempane by bringing development and alleviating poverty.”

Mr. Bashiru emphasizes that his developmental track record in the constituency is unmatched and appeals for the opportunity to uplift the deprived constituency.

He promises to run a transparent administration and lobby for projects through his network and goodwill to improve the livelihood of constituents.

“I have provided the young people of this constituency with much-needed jobs. I have assisted in recruiting over 40 people in the teaching field, over 1,535 in YEA, and many others in various institutions such as COCOBOD, SSNIT, GWC, among others.

I will adequately represent the constituents of Tempane in the Ghanaian Parliament and lobby for developmental projects, including hospitals, roads, schools, education, agriculture, and every single activity that is required to make life more meaningful in Tempane.”

Mr. Bashiru further implores party members to refrain from using intemperate language during the campaign period.

He assures that he will support any aspirant who emerges as the winner in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Source: citifmonline