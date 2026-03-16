9 hours ago

A Resident of Akrofuom in Adansi South District in the Ashanti Region has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Joseph Azumah, Member of Parliament for the area, for providing free Wi-Fi in the community.

According to the lady, the provision of the Wi-fi has helped strengthened her relationship with her boyfriend as they can now communicate via video calls and she can also send nude pictures to him where ever he is.

“We send naked pictures to our boyfriends and this has saved my relationship.” she said this in an interview.

One young resident highlighted how the internet access has helped her maintain communication with loved ones, allowing her to stay connected with friends and family more easily.

Hon. Azumah said the initiative is part of efforts to bridge the digital divide and ensure that residents—especially young people—can access educational, social, and professional online resources.

The free Wi-Fi network has been described as a “game-changer” by community members, who noted its positive impact on communication, learning, and overall connectivity.