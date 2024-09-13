1 hour ago

Popular Highlife musician Akwaboah has made it clear that while he is open to performing for political parties, he will not compose songs for them.

In an interview on Okay FM on September 12, 2024, the ‘Obiba’ hitmaker said he would rather create music that benefits the entire nation rather than align with a single political entity.

“If you call me to perform, I would, but if it is to compose a song, no I can't. I would rather compose for Ghana as a whole,” he said.

Akwaboah explained that composing for a political party could have negative repercussions if the party does not succeed.

Instead, he believes that supporting Ghana as a whole would be more beneficial for everyone.

“If I do a song for Ghana and the country progresses, it would benefit all of us but if I compose a song for a single political party and it doesn't work out, it would affect me negatively,” he explained.

Akwaboah joins a growing list of Ghanaian artistes, including Keche, Kweku Darlington and Olivetheboy who have expressed interest in performing for political parties as the election season hits full gear.

See the video below: