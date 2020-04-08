1 hour ago

A failed National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Halidu Haruna, has indicated his outfit cannot donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help fight Corovavirus disease (COVID-19).

The comment was his direct response to Ghanaians knocking at his door to donate PPEs to the Sukura Community Hospital in Accra as part of his contribution to Ghana's fight against the pandemic.

The former presidential staffer in a post on his Facebook page, hit back at his detractors, indicating he cannot make any such donation. He justified that he was yet to recover from the debt he incurred during the 2019 primaries.

"Those asking me to come and donate PPEs to Sukura hospital, I'm still paying my debt after the primaries. I will, when I finish", his post read.

His assertion has however sparked feud on social media. While some think he spoke so well, others say he is arrogant and the very reason he will never get NDC ticket to be MP in Ablekuma Central.