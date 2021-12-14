28 minutes ago

Ghanaian TikTok star, Matina Dwamena professionally known as Asantewaa, has for the first time shared images of her husband to mark their upcoming wedding anniversary.

Asantewaa who doubles as a social media influencer has gradually become a favourite on the video social networking platform, Tik Tok through her comic clips.

The 27-year-old actress and professional nurse married her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, son of New Patriotic Party's Nana Obiri Boahene, in 2017 at age 23.

In an interview on the Delay Show, Asantewaa revealed that marriage is one of the best things that happened to her especially with the fact that her husband understands the nature of her job.

Asantewaa on Sunday took to her Instagram page to flaunt her man, who she affectionately calls Mr Obiri and remind him of how much he means to her.

"I can’t imagine how my world would seem without you Mr Obiri. Happy anniversary to us in advance," she captured a video that captured her in the arms of her husband.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXW3y9Vrc6V/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5c65c0ae-be98-4c17-af14-f8895f6b4148