3 hours ago

For those who thought being on Efia Odo’s case will make her stop showing too much flesh, well, they may have some good waiting to do because she is not ready to listen yet.

The pretty outspoken actress believes it was about time Ghanaians stopped wasting their time lecturing her on how to dress and rather allow her to live her life.

“This is the way I have been dressing for years and nothing can stop me from doing otherwise. I have received all the bashing but hey, this is me,” she told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.

Making her point, the former US-based nurse said: “I think Ghanaians are just hypocrites, they will say bad things about you yet will still follow your social media pages and like anything you post. I wouldn’t be who I am today if I paid attention to all that was said about me.”

She goes on to mention that in addition to the criticisms, people should also talk about her positive sides too.

“I do a lot of charity work which I expect people to talk about but they don’t. I sometimes dress in my African wear and cover up well but no one says anything about that. All they know is to bash me for flashing flesh which I don’t really care though,” she added.

Asked if she had a man in her life, could he convince her to change the way she dressed, Efia Odo, real name Andrea Owusu, responded that she will not live her life just to please a man and whoever fell in love with her will have to accept her the way she was.

“Any man who says he loves me will have to accept me the way I am because I will not change to please him. I want to live my life as a happy girl and be able to take decisions on my own. I don’t want stress from anyone,” she stated.

Efia Odo who has on countless times said she was not coming back to Ghana after moving to the USA, however, said “Ghana is my home”, and she could not allow anyone to intimidate her.

“Yes, I have sometimes said I was not coming back to Ghana again after relocating to the USA but GH is my home and I won’t allow anyone to stress me out. I will come here anytime I want to and do what makes me happy,” she said.

As an actress, Efia Odo has featured in Ghanaian movies such as Heels and Sneakers. She was also a TV presenter at Kwese TV.