1 hour ago

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Cina Soul, has said that she cannot compete with the working and cordial relationship that exists between Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, and songstress, Efya.

While speaking as a guest on Okay FM's 'Ekwanso Dwoodwooo', the host commented on the singer's relationship with Sarkodie and sought to compare it to the one that exists between Sarkodie and Efya.

Cina Soul quickly responded, saying, ”She cannot compete with Sarkodie and Efya.”

She continued, “I can’t touch Efya and Sarkodie. Their collaborations, their synergy, their energy, and everything, I beg, I can’t touch and I cannot compete with that.”

Cina Soul went on to talk about her relationship with Sarkodie.

According to her, she has always looked to Sarkodie for inspiration and admires his success and longevity in the music industry.

She said she is the happiest whenever she hears Sarkodie publicly applauding her for her hard work and productivity.

“Honestly, Sarkodie is obviously legendary. Somewhere in the in the last two years, she hit me up to be on his album, and that was a very honorable moment for me. He sent me the song by the end, and by the next morning, he had the song.

“I mean, I didn’t want to waste time at all. We’ve had that relationship and time. He goes for interviews and talk about how talented I am because, like I say, I look up to artistes like him,” Cina Soul said.