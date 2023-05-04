1 hour ago

Veteran Highlife artiste, Oheneba Kissi, has revealed that he did not initially take his music career seriously and believes that his lack of commitment to his music career may have hindered his success in the Ghanaian music industry.

The 65-year-old admits that he could have been more successful if he had released more albums like Daddy Lumba and those of other prominent Highlife musicians.

He stated that he had the means to produce more music but did not do so because he did not take his music career seriously enough.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Oheneba Kissi explained that it was his former producer, Mark Okraku Mante, who convinced him to shoot the video for his song ABC of Love, which propelled him into the limelight.

Although he has released a total of 13 albums since his first album, Suzy, in 1990, Oheneba Kissi believes that his songs are more popular than his name, and his name is more popular than his image.

Despite his popularity, the Highlife artiste has not won any major awards, such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards or the 3Music Awards.

However, he revealed that he was not bothered by this as long as Ghanaians loved his music and he continued to receive invitations for gigs that made him comfortable.

“I have no awards yet from the popular awards schemes such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), the 3Music Awards, etc.

“It was the University of Education-Winneba that honoured me for my contribution to Highlife music some time ago,” he said.

