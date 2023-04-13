2 hours ago

Singer-songwriter and rapper Black Sherif has revealed some behind-the-scenes details concerning how he creates his sensational music.

The 'Soja' hitmaker was asked how he births songs that sound different every single time.

“You see, where I was born – the kind of community I was born in [Konongo] – the first survival [tactic] you’ll realise is being a rebel,” he said.

He clarified that he was not talking about “pulling a knife and [other] things but rather not going [about things] conventionally.

“So I’ve been a rebel with everything I do [and] with my music.”

On what fuels the vim of the rebel in him, he simply answered: “I have nothing to lose, zero!”

Maintaining the Pidgin English, he added that: “I take risks with everything.”

Here, Blacko revealed that the beats other artistes reject are what he takes to “do my songs.”

“So, I take risks, being a rebel, singing – that’s my thing,” he emphasised.

He shared that he sees “life through my lens” and “past experiences,” and "I write about them."

“I cannot see it through yours,” he added.

Peeling back more details about his creative process, the famous Ghanaian artiste and fashionista indicated that his songs are “mostly my opinions and debates that are going on in my head.”

“In my songs, I’m a wise person and sometimes I am a corny a** n***a,” the ‘45’ hitmaker explained. “Sometimes, I am vulnerable, sometimes I am something else. I do all that in my songs.”

The reason, he said, was “that’s the only place I feel safe.”

He repeated that his music “most at times” captures his “fantasies, past experiences and bare [a lot of other] things.”

“Last last,” that is, in the final analyses of things, “no one really cares,” Blacko commented in conclusion when his host highlighted his headstrong posture, especially in view of what people may think or say about him and his work.

Nominated 9 times for the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), including the ultimate Artiste of the Year award, he spoke on the Road to the VGMAs programme with media personality Akosua Hanson and co.