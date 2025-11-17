3 hours ago

The ongoing controversy surrounding the paternity dispute and DNA test involving the late Samuel Aboagye’s family has taken a new twist, as Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament, Dr. Stephen Amoah, publicly denied allegations linking him romantically to the deceased politician’s wife, Abigail Salami.

The former Deputy Minister for Finance, popularly known as ‘Sticka,’ acknowledged that he once dated Abigail, but clarified that their relationship ended seven years ago, long before she married Samuel Aboagye.

The dispute, which emerged after the tragic August 6, 2025 helicopter crash that claimed the life of the NADMO Deputy Director General and former NDC Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, has dominated national discourse.

Following the accident, government authorities requested DNA samples from families of the victims to help identify the charred remains of all eight passengers onboard the Z-9 helicopter that crashed in the Sikaman Forest.

The Aboagye family has since accused Abigail of refusing to present her three-year-old daughter for DNA verification — a claim that led them to file a case at the Obuasi District Court.

Amid this tension, media personality Blakk Rasta alleged that an unnamed MP was romantically involved with Abigail and insinuated that this relationship may explain her alleged resistance to the DNA procedure.

When the rumour mill singled out Stephen Amoah as the supposed MP, he broke his silence.

Speaking on Okay FM in an interview with veteran broadcaster Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on November 14, 2025, Sticka firmly refuted the claims.

He admitted that he had indeed dated Abigail, but stressed that the relationship ended almost a decade ago and that they had not been in contact until he unexpectedly saw her again at her husband’s funeral.

“If I say I don’t know the girl, then I’m a liar. I dated her, but that was seven years ago. I hadn’t seen her until the funeral. From the way I know her, she’s not the type who would date two men at the same time,” he stated.

Sticka added that he had no involvement whatsoever in Abigail’s marriage, her child, or the ongoing DNA dispute.

He described the allegations as “malicious and reckless,” and hinted at plans to pursue legal action against Blakk Rasta for defamation.

The MP’s statement followed rising public speculation and fresh claims from the Samuel Aboagye family.

According to family sources referenced in earlier interviews, the late politician had expressed doubts about the child’s paternity during his lifetime — a claim that has further fueled their insistence on a DNA test.

The widow Abigail, now residing in the United States, has reportedly filed a counter-motion seeking the court’s dismissal of the family’s application for a mandatory DNA test. The case is expected to be heard on December 23, 2025.

Sticka, meanwhile, maintained that he would not be drawn into what he described as a sensitive family matter, but vowed to protect his name and reputation through lawful means.