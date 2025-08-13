18 hours ago

Black Queens star, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has penned down a touching message to bid her former club, London City Lionesses farewell after she completed a transfer to Nottingham Forest Ladies.

Boye-Hlorkah, who turns 30 in September, made a sensational move to the City Grounds on Tuesdayt, August 12 and will feature in the 2025-26 Women's Super League 2 with her new side. She helped her side, London City Lionesses gain promotion to the Women's Super League ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season.

In trying to convey her good bye message to the London City faithful, Channey took to the internet to wish her former club farewell and shared her gratitued for the entirety of the club. Her statement read:

"London City Lionesses…I DID MY JOB. Making history with this club and helping secure promotion to the WSL ,I’m forever grateful."

"To my manager the continued love, support, trust & belief you gave me to express myself

To my teammates & staff who accepted and supported me for who I am"

"To the growing fanbase — thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your love, respect, and continued support.

I’m sorry I couldn’t continue making memories with you, it was out of my hands, what I did will never be taken away, my gratitude will last forever, Everything happens for a reason;"

"I gave my heart to this badge & we won! I wish you nothing but trophies in the future. Forever grateful"