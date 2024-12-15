6 hours ago

The Deputy Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah Quansah, has dismissed social media rumours claiming she collapsed and was hospitalized after losing her seat in the recently concluded elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Naana Eyiah Quansah urged the public and the people of Gomoa Central to disregard the false information being circulated online.

The outgoing MP, who lost her seat to an independent candidate, expressed gratitude to the people of Gomoa Central for giving her the opportunity to serve in Parliament for two terms.

She also called on Ghanaians to maintain confidence in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing that it remains the only political party with policies designed to benefit the ordinary Ghanaian.