2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi has denied reports that he has gone AWOL in South Africa whiles on trials at Baroka FC.

Chairman of the South African club, Khurishi Mphahlele told KickOff.com on Monday that the youngster has failed to convince the technical team of the club and has absconded while on trials.

The 19 year old Ghanaian striker has been in South Africa the past two weeks undergoing trials with the South African side but it appears things have not gone according to plan.

But the former Al Meriekh striker insists that he left with the permission of the club and has denied ever going AWOL.

"What I can tell you is that, that news the team chairman is saying is not true," Antwi told KickOff.com

"So I don't want to explain things out and others okay. I leave it to God. Don't worry bro, I leave it to God, leave him. God will open a different way bro, don't worry."

Antwi finished the 2018/19 Sudanese league season as top goalscorer after scoring 19 goals for Al Khartoum Watani.

He then moved to Al Merrikh in the middle of the 2019/20 season and scored seven goals in 13 matches to help them clinch the Sudan Premier League title.

Antwi parted ways with Al-Merrikh at the end of the 2019/2020 by mutual consent.