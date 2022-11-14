12 minutes ago

Outspoken media personality, Bridget Otoo, has waded into the alleged corruption scandal where the vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, are cited in.

It has been alleged that Charles Adu Boahen revealed to Tiger Eye PI that the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, requires an amount of $200,000 as an appearance fee, as well as promises frm an investor that he would get some positions for his siblings before he would get the latter's backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

This revelation, according to reports, was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, an undercover investigation company, who posed as businessmen in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Adu Boahen was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the vice president, and the minister responded saying;

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like)

that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020.”

But reacting to this, Bridget Otoo said this particular development clearly spells out President Akufo-Addo’s reason for refusing to sack Mr. Adu Boahen and the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who, according to netizens, are overseeing a failed economic state.

Stressing that things are beginning to make sense now, Bridget said she has now gotten a clearer picture of why the president has seemingly protected Charles Adu Boahen or even refused to accept his resignation letter, in spite of calls for him to step down amid the country’s dwindling economy.

“Anas has the juice. Mahamadu Bawumia $200,000 appearance fee. I didn’t know you played for the black stars to charge appearance fee. If you want a much quicker response add extra cash for his family.

"The Charles Adu-Boahen, Akufo-Addo has failed to sack and even accept his resignation… Now you know why. He helps the mother serpent of corruption to continue his craft,” she wrote on Twitter.

