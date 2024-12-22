8 hours ago

In an interview with JoyNews’ Newsfile, Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, Project Director of the Democracy Project, discussed the lack of trust in Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), highlighting its impact on the integrity of the electoral process.

He explained that political parties, due to heightened vigilance, become suspicious of potential manipulation, leading to political polarization and possibly unrest if the issue isn't addressed.

While acknowledging progress in the electoral system, Dr. Osae-Kwapong emphasized the importance of building trust between the EC, political parties, and the public.

He urged stakeholders to focus on improvements and work toward enhancing transparency to ensure the credibility of elections.