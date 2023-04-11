20 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi has clarified that the goal is never to win an award for his hard work or production of timeless songs or albums. It is his desire to bless the world with his God-given talent.

The celebrated Highlife legend noted that some people might misconstrue his statement however gaining recognition through an award scheme has never been his thing.

"I hope people don't misjudge me. I don't go to all these awards we organize. I don't play my music to win an award. God has given me this talent and if he blesses me with a song, I will give it to the world. That is what I look for," Kojo Antwi disclosed in an April 2023 interview with Abieku Santana.

The popular composer whose music career has spanned over 3 decades also added that although some musicians dream to win international awards, his aim is to produce songs that will linger forever.

"It is nice to win a Grammy and see others win but me as an artiste, it is not my thing," he hammered.

Kojo Antwi is credited with several albums including 'Mister Music Man', 'Densu', 'Afrafra', and 'Akuaba'.

In recent times, Kojo Antwi has collaborated with some new school artistes including Stonebwoy and King Promise.

Source: Ghanaweb