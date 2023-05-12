1 hour ago

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Fantana recently sparked intrigue and curiosity as she revealed her unconventional approach to giving money on social media.

The ‘So What’ singer in an interview with Giovani Caleb and AJ Sarpong on 3FM 92.7 expressed her reluctance to engage in online financial gestures due to her fear of unknowingly aiding individuals with ill intentions.

In her response to Giovani, Fantana explained her decision not to give money to people who solicit funds through social media platforms.

The ‘Rich Gyal Antem’ singer stated, “That’s a lot. For me, if I see you physically then I can pray over the money and give it to you. I don’t just give strangers money because I don’t know if you are a witch.”

The singer’s remarks have sparked conversations online, with fans and followers expressing both support and curiosity about her perspective.

It also highlights a belief deeply rooted in Ghanaian folklore, where the concept of witchcraft and black magic holds significance in our society even in the 21st century.

Fantana also revealed earlier before stepping into the studios that she had 18 tattoos and they all had significant meanings to her and her life’s journey.