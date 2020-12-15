3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale Central constituency, Hon Inusah Fuseini appears not to have any regrets for his “parallel government” comment as he has strongly indicated the impunity of Akufo-Addo led government is legendary and ought to be stopped.

The legal luminary has come under pressure to apologise having called on former President John Mahama to form a parallel government, believing the Electoral Commission (EC) stole the verdict of the people to declare Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the just-ended elections.

According to him, Mahama won the election hands down and hence, needs to declare himself the president and form a parallel government.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself president and forms a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,” he said.

But many Ghanaians have called on the former Roads and Highways Minister to retract and apologise for the comment.

“How is my comment irresponsible? I don’t have any regret for that comment. There is no hindsight in this matter,” Fuseini said in an interview with Beatrice Adu on the Big Bulletin on Asaase Radio.

Precedent

He said he is not the originator of the idea on the formation of a parallel government in Ghana, adding, “This idea was mooted by Appiah Akenten in 1992 when the NPP boycotted the election in 1992… In fact, the idea came to me after I read his book.

“I’m saying that my comment is not original in nature, Appiah Akenten made those comments. If you call for a parallel government action should be taken on that call, I don’t think NDC will take an action on my call.”

Asked what he meant by a parallel government, Fuseini said: “What I mean by parallel government, I mean exactly what Appiah Akenten meant when he planned to set up a government in exile in Ivory Coast.”

On whether he is aware that his comment could be interpreted to usurping the legal authority in place, he said “well, that is the view that I hold. And that view, could not by any stretch of imagination plunge this country into chaos. No, it cannot and it is not every advice that is taken. I’m not saying that the NDC has taken that advice. I’m not saying that the NDC would act on my advice, but that’s my opinion,” Inusah Fuseini said.