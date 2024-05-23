5 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata, has shed light on his decision not to pursue higher education at the university soon, unlike his counterparts such as Samini and Guru.

The "By Grace" hitmaker expressed that while he sees the value in furthering his education, his current focus lies squarely on advancing his music career.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Kinaata emphasized that education isn't solely confined to traditional classrooms, citing the availability of online courses as viable options for academic advancement.

Acknowledging the achievements of artistes like Samini, Kinaata noted that they have already reached significant milestones in their musical journeys, affording them the freedom to explore other interests, including education, at their leisure.

He elaborated, "Samini, for instance, has attained considerable success in his music career, granting him the liberty to select his performance engagements and pursue further studies simultaneously."

However, Kinaata clarified that his own position differs, considering himself a newcomer in the music industry.

He emphasized the importance of seizing the current momentum in his career while the applause is at its peak, prioritizing his musical pursuits above all else for the time being.

Source: mynewsgh