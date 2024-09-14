46 minutes ago

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, has defended his promise to assist his constituents in travelling to the United States to watch the 2026 World Cup, stating he sees nothing wrong with the offer.

In a viral video, Hadzide was seen assuring his constituents that if elected as the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, he would help facilitate their travel to the U.S. for the tournament.

He cited his experience in organizing trips, mentioning his involvement in sending over 60 individuals, later identified as fake journalists, to Australia for the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Hadzide explained, “I have met many young people in my constituency who have told me they want to travel abroad for one reason or another.

“Some have said they want to go and study, some want to work, and others have said they want to go and support the national team when they can now qualify for the next World Cup.”

He further elaborated on his pledge, stating, “In my engagement with the community, I made a pledge that as a member of parliament, I will ensure to facilitate their movements outside of the country. I know that we will use the proper and acceptable methods for them to go through that process.

“Some of them may need support for ticket top-ups and other expenses. I’m prepared to help them. So I made a pledge to my people that I will support them in achieving their dreams.”

Hadzide stressed that, his offer was targeted at individuals who genuinely wish to travel.

“A few young people want to travel; it’s not every Tom, Dick, and Harry in the constituency who wants to travel. Why should there be something wrong with supporting someone who wants to travel abroad?” he added.

Pius Hadzide gained notoriety for his involvement in the 2018 Australia Visa Scandal.